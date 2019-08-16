Aunt Monica's Attic draws fans of all ages

The owner of Aunt Monica's Attic says she tries to capture the imaginations of children through arts, crafts, and active play.

Monica Smith says she always asks kids for their input on products, but she wanted to ask her smallest experts to be more hands-on when it came to picking what she would put on store shelves next.

"We put up a job description on our website and our only requirements were that the testers be aged four and up, like to build things and share with others," says Smith.

Smith mixed the new building blocks with other brands to make sure they would work well together. In the last month, about 40 children along with their grandparents or parents have enjoyed trying out the new blocks.

"There was purple blocks which is very important. I feel like purple needs to be included more," says Myles Therrien.

Kids testing out new blocks at Aunt Monica's Attic on Regent Avenue. (Justin Fraser/CBC)

His sister, Violet was more excited that she could use her imagination without being told what to build.

"I like that it's just blocks and that it wasn't a set."

The reaction was exactly what Smith wanted to see.

"They are loving it! I haven't had any of the kids say they didn't like them. They're building all kinds of amazing stuff from furniture to houses to spaceships. Their imagination is endless. This is the first time we've done actual product testing and it's been a huge success and it was so much fun and we would love to do it again," says Smith.

Since the product testing was a success, Smith is hoping to bring in the new blocks by September. While she has no immediate plans for another run of toy testing, it doesn't seem to bother the children or adults, who plan to return anyway.

"I find in big stores, I can't really find things that pop out at me but at Aunt Monica's there is a variety and I like that about it," says young shopper Tess Veri.

"This is my children's favourite place to go. This is their reward to come here and buy toys and she's Transcona's favourite aunty. We love her," says Patricia Sawicki.