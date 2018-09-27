Human rights museum considering fate of Aung San Suu Kyi portrait after vote to revoke honorary citizenship
Portrait was dimmed in response to widespread criticism of de facto Myanmar leader
A portrait of Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi could be removed from the Canadian Museum for Human Rights after the House of Commons voted unanimously to revoke her honorary citizenship.
The de facto leader of Myanmar has faced international criticism for complicity in what the United Nations has described as genocide against the Rohingya people.
The CMHR already dimmed the brightness of the portrait in their exhibit of honorary Canadians, and removed reference to her from a timeline of human rights milestones, back in July.
Now, a spokesperson for the museum says a sign will be put up outside the gallery to let visitors know that her citizenship has been revoked, and the museum will be discussing next steps.
Suu Kyi received honorary citizenship in 2007. While she is no longer recognized as an honorary citizen by the House of Commons, the Senate must pass a similar motion before it is officially revoked.
On Saturday, the museum will host an event with the national Rohingya-Canadian community. The event was planned months before the vote to revoke Suu Kyi's citizenship.
