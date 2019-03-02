Century-old Osborne Village church raising funds for ambitious transformation

The Augustine United Church community in Osborne Village is raising funds to keep their doors open through a massive renovation, but — like the plaster falling from the ceiling in the church sanctuary — they fear the project could come falling down around them.

The church currently pays all the bills for the large heritage building despite the congregation being just one of the multiple groups using the space. Now, they can't afford it anymore.

"We're just like any other church. People are getting older, there's fewer in our congregation, and we just can't afford to pay for it," said Larry Moore, congregation member and trustee for Augustine United Church.

The community is converting the 109-year-old building into the Augustine Centre, which will see four groups become equal owners of the property, with all of them footing the bill.

To help get them through renovation, the church is holding a fundraising event at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, featuring Juno award-winning artist Al Simmons. Money raised will help the church continue its efforts to become a community hub for art, education, faith, and justice.

In need of repair

The stained-glass windows and dark wood accents of the church sanctuary are beautiful, but in need of repair. Plaster hangs from the ceiling and inspectors have told the congregation to stop using the balcony. The wooden boards in the ceiling are exposed, giving the ceiling a patchwork look.

Outside the sanctuary is a space for Oak Table, an outreach program which has called the church home since 1981. This space houses a modest kitchen with a massive output.

Glynis Quinn, the executive director of Oak Table, with Jaxon. (Julia Moran/For CBC News)

Oak Table's executive director, Glynis Quinn, says they feed hundreds of people per week.

"Last year, we served 21,500 meals. We're already up by 700 over last year and it's only the end of February. In the last two years, that's increased by 1,200," Quinn said.

"The need is not going away. People are still really finding it difficult to make ends meet."

The space is a kitchen by day and a bunkhouse by night. After the guests have been fed, Just A Warm Sleep, a division of Oak Table, lays down beds for people without shelter.

Jeff Carter, who chairs the church council and the Augustine centre board, says some of the stories of the guests break his heart.

"One of them was a fellow who was working full-time. Can you imagine working full-time, and getting yourself out for work, making sure you're dressed and appropriate, and you're sleeping on the floor of Augustine United Church? It really got to me," he said.

Jeff Carter points out features on blueprints of the children's centre planned for the renovations at the church. (Julia Moran/For CBC News)

Upstairs, the church rents space to the NaFro dance group, a non-profit charity which claims to be the only African contemporary dance group in Western Canada. The space is also rented out to other dance groups, seeing more than 300 dancers move through it each week.

The church has an Indigenous cultural programmer who comes in twice a week to provide culturally sensitive activities like smudging ceremonies. They welcome Indigenous elders who come in and speak their languages to practise their culture. The church also has preventative health care programs, a foot care nurse, a podiatrist, social assistance meetings and even practicum placements for nurses.

There's even Quinn's tiny puppy, Jaxon the mini doodle, who hangs out at the church. His wagging tail is a testament to the welcoming atmosphere of the community.

Augustine executive director Tessa Whitehead says the renovation project needs an injection of funds to ensure it can be completed. (Julia Moran/For CBC News)

All this and more are what the church community are fighting to save through their fundraising. Executive director Tessa Whitehead says they need to raise enough to get through the renovation.

"Augustine United Church continues to have to pay for the whole building and they can't afford it. Say the building gets built in 10 months but they run out of money in five months, then the whole project falls over," she said.

The renovation plans are ambitious. The community has put together plans for full dance studios, performance spaces, child care, medical rooms and office spaces. The basement floor would involve an entirely new headquarters for Oak Table, with a full residential-looking kitchen space, dignity washrooms where people can shower and brush their teeth, and laundry services. Carter says the building is set to be completely accessible, with universal washrooms, accessible lifts and entrances.

"There'd be a lot of people suffering if they didn't have Augustine to come to," said Moore.