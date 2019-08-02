What's happening over August long 2019

While some Manitobans may find themselves stuck in highway traffic jams en route to cottage country, city dwellers wondering what's happening in Winnipeg this August long weekend have come to the right place for answers.

Environment Canada is calling for mostly hot and sunny conditions throughout the daytime all weekend. Follow CBC meteorologist John Sauder's live weather blog for more.

Here's what's open and what's closed for the civic holiday, also known as Terry Fox Day in Manitoba.

Alcohol

Most liquor stores will be holding regular or extended hours leading up to the holiday Monday, when all stores open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Unlike others, Cityplace Liquor Mart will remain closed on Aug. 5.

Check the posted hours or call your local beer vendor for their scheduled hours.

City services

All civic offices will be closed on Monday. Contact 311, which never shuts down, for more details on city services.

Waste pickup will occur as usual.

On Monday, Winnipeg Transit will run on a typical Sunday schedule.

All city-run leisure centres, indoor pools and libraries will stay dark on Monday.

Remember to slather on some sunscreen while splashing around outdoor pools and splash pads. (Holly Caruk/CBC)

Outdoor pools will be open. Operating hours may vary by location.

Six wading pools will be available for splashing. Most will be open from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the following locations: Central Park, Dakota Park, Machray Park, Shaughnessy Park, West Kildonan Memorial Community Centre and Westdale.

All splash pads will keep the water flowing from 9:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Check the city's website for road closures and the province's page for highway drives.

Museums and activities

Folklarama: A nearly two-week-long multicultural event offers dozens of volunteer-run pavilions featuring live entertainment, cultural activities and ethnic cuisine.

Oak Hammock Marsh: The interpretive centre and wildlife management area will host special activities for Hazy, Lazy Days of Summer from Aug. 3-5.

Assiniboia Downs: Manitoba Derby Day at the race track involves extra family fun on Monday, with an assortment of free events for children.

Icelandic Festival: Events run in Gimli all weekend.

Pioneer Days: Relive the Mennonite heritage in Steinbach from Aug. 2-5, where a parade is set for Friday morning on Main Street.

Métis Days: Travel to St. Laurent to learn about the Métis experience from Aug. 2-4.