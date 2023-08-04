Winnipeg man, 23, charged with shooting geese at St. Vital Park: province

A Winnipeg man is facing charges after he allegedly shot geese with a long rifle at a popular Winnipeg park on two occasions this spring, according to Manitoba conservation officials.

Early last May, conversation officers got a report saying a man was seen shooting geese with a firearm in St. Vital Park, Manitoba Natural Resources and Northern Development said in a Friday conservation enforcement bulletin.

A suspect was identified following an investigation, and on May 12, officers were told he was again seen shooting geese at St. Vital Park.

Officers tracked the suspect down at his home, where they seized two Canada goose carcasses and a .22-calibre rifle, according to the province.

The 23-year-old man from Winnipeg was charged with two counts of loading and handling a firearm in a prohibited area, as well as several charges under the Wildlife Act, the province said. He was given a court appearance notice.

The province says the man was seen shooting at geese in St. Vital Park, shown here in a file photo, on two separate occasions in May. (Jaison Empson/CBC)

Friday's conservation update also says two American men were fined for fishing in a restricted area just north of Winnipeg in late July.

On July 21, a conservation officer saw two men along the Red River in Lockport, angling in an area where signage states fishing is prohibited.

One of the men attempted to break his line as the officer approached, according to the province. The officer, who identified himself and told the man to stop, saw the man bite his line and toss it into the water, the province says.

The two men, who are from Illinois, were fined $486 for prohibited fishing activity in an area containing signage. The man accused of throwing his line into the water was also fined $2,542 for obstructing a peace officer.

Boaters rescued

Friday's update also says eight people were rescued on a windy lake in northwestern Manitoba in late June, after two boats got stranded.

A Cranberry Portage conservation officer and a Mountie were helping out at a community event at Little Athapapuskow Lake on June 21, when two pontoon boats involved in the event did not return as expected.

The officers searched for the boats amid wind gusts of up to 40 kilometres per hour and two-metre swells on the lake, according to the province. One boat was seen stuck in the waves with two adults overboard.

Officers were helping the two adults near the first boat when they saw the second boat stranded on an island, according to the province.

Five youths and an adult were also rescued, and everyone was brought to safety unharmed.