Audrey Gordon named minister of health and seniors care for Manitoba

Premier Brian Pallister has appointed Audrey Gordon as Manitoba's next minister of health and seniors care.

Pallister made the announcement in a press release Wednesday, after Tuxedo MLA Heather Stefanson said she'd be stepping down from the job and running to be the leader of Manitoba's Progressive Conservative Party.

Pallister said earlier this month he won't be running again in the 2023 provincial election.

"I am confident in Minister Gordon's ability to lead this department as we continue to protect our health-care system and communities from the impacts of COVID-19 and work toward recovery," said Pallister.

Gordon, MLA for Southdale, has been the province's minister of mental health, wellness and recovery since January, when the premier announced the health portfolio was being split in two. At that time, Stefanson was named the minister of health and seniors care.

Gordon, a first-term MLA, will now continue working in both roles, according to the province.

Before Stefanson and Gordon were appointed, the job was held by Cameron Friesen, who moved over to become Manitoba's minister of justice.

"Providers and staff across the health-care system have worked extremely hard to continue to provide quality care throughout the pandemic, and I want to thank them for their efforts," said Gordon in Wedneday's news release. "It is an honour to accept this appointment and I look forward to continuing to support their work through all the challenges we face during this difficult time."

Pallister has not said when he plans to step down, but did say he wanted to give Manitobans time to get to know a new leader.

Winnipeg city council finance chair Scott Gillingham (St. James), Families Minister Rochelle Squires, Finance Minister Scott Fielding and former Conservative MP Shelly Glover have also said they are considering running for leadership of the party.