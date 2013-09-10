AG asks Winnipeg for records on Vimy Arena and old stadium sale

Manitoba's auditor general is looking into two transactions that have drawn criticism and controversy in the past.

Norm Ricard has made a formal request to the City of Winnipeg for records related to the declaration of the Vimy Arena as surplus and its subsequent transfer to the province of Manitoba.

The AG has also asked for records the city has on the analysis and sale of the old Canad Inns stadium site and the creation of a Tax Incremental Finance Zone (TIF) at the property.

The transfer of the Vimy Arena property was made to make way for the Bruce Oake addiction treatment centre.

The TIF scheme for the Polo Park lands where the old football stadium once stood diverted property and education taxes to help pay for the construction of Investors Group Field at the University of Manitoba.

The TIF plan fell short of expectations after development at the Polo Park site was hampered by the closing of a Target store. Meanwhile, the treatment centre has been bitterly opposed by some residents near the property.

The AG says because the city is the recipient of provincial funds, his office is entitled to the records.

The City of Winnipeg takes the position that the AG doesn't have the jurisdiction to demand the records in this case, but a report to council written by Michael Jack, the chief corporate services officer, recommends the city nevertheless allow access to the files "in the interest of transparency to the public and maintaining good relations with the province."

The decision to turn over the files will be made by a vote of city council.

If council agrees, the documents should not include any that are subject to solicitor-client privilege, Jack said.