Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Manitoba

Manitoba COVID-19 vaccine rollout could be improved, province's auditor general says

Manitoba's auditor general says the province's COVID-19 vaccine rollout has been effective but there is room for improvement.

New report suggests maintaining a central stockpile of emergency supplies such as masks, gowns and syringes

The Canadian Press ·
Woman in medical blue scrubs, face shield, mask and gloves holds a syringe.
In a 55-page report, Manitoba auditor general Tyson Shtykalo says the government followed national guidelines in prioritizing groups during COVID-19 vaccine rollout. (AnaLysiSStudiO/Shutterstock)

Manitoba's auditor general says the province's COVID-19 vaccine rollout has been effective but there is room for improvement.

In a 55-page report, Tyson Shtykalo says the government followed national guidelines in prioritizing groups for vaccination.

The report also says the province achieved broad vaccine availability by using a number of distribution channels, including large-scale supersites and smaller outlets such as pharmacies.

Shtykalo says one area that should change is the requirement for people to fill out paper consent forms before getting their shots.

He says an electronic form would make things faster and more secure.

The report also says the province should maintain a central stockpile of emergency supplies such as masks, gowns and syringes.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

Related Stories

now