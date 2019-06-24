Man dead after ATV flips over near western Manitoba town

A 70-year-old man from Saskatchewan died in an off-road crash near Russell, Man., on Friday.

The collision happened about 35 kilometres northwest of Russell, shortly after 1:30 p.m., Russell RCMP say.

Police said the man, from Churchbridge, Sask., was riding an ATV with another man while searching for cattle on their property. His ATV flipped due to steep terrain, an RCMP news release says.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. He wasn't wearing a helmet, police say.

Russell is about 310 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg, near the Saskatchewan border. Churchbridge is 45 kilometres west of Russell.

RCMP continue to investigate.

