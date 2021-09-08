Passenger killed in ATV rollover in Manitoba's Interlake, driver arrested

A 39-year-old man is in police custody after the off-road vehicle he was driving crashed and rolled over, leaving one of his passengers dead, RCMP say.

Police were called just after 10 p.m. Tuesday to Memorial Crescent on the Lake St. Martin First Nation, 225 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg in the province's Interlake region.

The ATV, carrying the driver and two passengers, was travelling down Memorial Crescent when the driver lost control while making a turn. The vehicle went into the ditch and rolled, throwing all three men from it, police said.

None of the men were wearing helmets at the time, according to RCMP.

A 25-year-old from Dauphin River was pronounced dead on the scene. The other passenger, a 23-year-old man, was not injured, RCMP said in a Wednesday news release.

The driver was arrested for refusing to provide a breath sample.

Alcohol and excessive speed are believed to be factors in the crash, which is still under investigation.

