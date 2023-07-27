Man, 28, dies after stolen ATV hits tree near Dauphin Lake in Manitoba

A stolen ATV with two people aboard went into a ditch before striking a tree, leaving a man dead and sending a woman to hospital, say Manitoba RCMP.

The driver, a 28-year-old man from Dauphin, was pronounced dead at the scene on Wednesday morning. The passenger, a 26-year-old woman from Crane River First Nation, was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The off-road vehicle was driving on Road 95 West around 7:40 a.m. when the man lost control near Highway 5, in the rural municipality of Lakeshore, RCMP said in a news release.

The driver and passenger were not wearing helmets at the time of the crash, police said.

The ATV was reported stolen from the rural municipality of Alonsa on July 4.

RCMP are continuing to investigate the crash.

