46-year-old Dauphin man dies after ATV hits farm equipment on the move

A 46-year-old man has died after his ATV collided with a Haybine being towed by a tractor near Ochre Beach, Man., east of Dauphin.

RCMP responded to the collision on Road 144 N. on Aug. 4 just before 10 p.m.

The initial investigation has determined that the 46-year-old man was driving his ATV when he collided with the back of a Haybine, a type of hay mower-conditioner, being pulled by a tractor. Speed is believed to have been a factor.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. The 57-year-old male driver of the tractor was not injured.

Ochre Beach is a small community about 230 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg on the shore of Dauphin Lake.

