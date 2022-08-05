46-year-old Dauphin man dies after ATV hits farm equipment on the move
A 46-year-old man has died after his ATV collided with a Haybine being towed by a tractor near Ochre Beach, Man., east of Dauphin.
RCMP responded to the collision on Road 144 N. on Aug. 4 just before 10 p.m.
The initial investigation has determined that the 46-year-old man was driving his ATV when he collided with the back of a Haybine, a type of hay mower-conditioner, being pulled by a tractor. Speed is believed to have been a factor.
He was pronounced dead at the scene. The 57-year-old male driver of the tractor was not injured.
Ochre Beach is a small community about 230 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg on the shore of Dauphin Lake.
