Man charged with attempted murder after woman stabbed, assaulted in North End

Winnipeg police have charged a man with attempted murder after a woman was stabbed near Dufferin Avenue and McKenzie Street earlier this month.

The 48-year-old victim told police that on May 8, a man she didn't know came up to her and started talking to her. After a short conversation, she walked with him to a secluded spot nearby, where she was assaulted, stabbed and threatened.

Emergency crews were called around 9:20 p.m. and the woman was taken to hospital in unstable condition for treatment.

Officers with the major crimes unit identified a suspect and arrested a 43-year-old man on May 29. He's charged with attempted murder, as well as obtaining sexual services for consideration.

