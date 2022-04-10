29-year-old charged with murder after 31-year-old man found dead Friday in Winnipeg

A man has been charged with second-degree murder after Winnipeg police found another man dead inside a North End home Friday.

On Friday just after 6:15 p.m., Winnipeg police say they responded to a report of an armed man in the 500 block of Magnus Avenue. Officers found an man outside the residence and took him into custody.

Shortly after, Franklin Aaron Tobacco, a 31-year-old man from Winnipeg, was found dead inside the house. Police said they investigated the death as a homicide.

On Sunday, a 29-year-old man was charged with second-degree murder, and remains in custody, police said in a news release.