Brother arrested after allegedly stabbing sister at Tuxedo residence

A woman in her 30s remains in hospital in critical condition after allegedly being stabbed during an altercation with her brother, Winnipeg police say.

Police say they were called to a residential complex in the 100 block of Tuxedo Avenue at about 11:55 p.m. CT, where they found the woman with serious injuries.

Members of the Major Crimes Unit believe a 20-year-old man was in a physical dispute with his sisters at the residence when he grabbed a knife, a police news release said.

One of the sisters tried to intervene but was pushed away, sustaining an injury to her hand, according to the release.

The man allegedly stabbed the other sister twice in the upper body and then fled on foot.

He later returned to the residence at about 1 a.m. Tuesday, where he was arrested by police.

The stabbing victim was taken to hospital in critical condition where she remains.

The man is facing an attempted murder charge, as well as two weapons charges.

He remains in custody.

