Man shot in face in Winnipeg alley, another man charged with attempted murder

A 29-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder after another man was shot in the face in a North End alley in Winnipeg last fall.

The accused and the victim were driving together down a back lane near McKenzie Street and Parr Avenue on Oct. 4 when the shooting happened, police said.

The shooter ran off, leaving a man in his 40s with severe facial injuries.

Police were called and officers administered first aid until paramedics arrived. The man was rushed to hospital in unstable condition and later upgraded to stable.

When investigators eventually identified a suspect, the 29-year-old was already in jail on unrelated charges, police said.

The attempted murder charges were laid and the man remains in custody at the Headingley Correctional Centre.

