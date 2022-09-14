Man arrested in 2020 assault on Winnipeg woman who was left in ditch

A man who is currently an inmate in a Manitoba correctional centre has been arrested in connection with a 2020 attempted murder, RCMP say.

Police arrested Ernest Everett, 44, at the Milner Ridge Correctional Centre in Beausejour on Friday. He's charged with attempted murder, kidnapping, aggravated assault and forcible confinement in connection with an assault on a woman who was left in a ditch just outside of Winnipeg in May 2020.

Police were called to Pipeline Road, in the rural municipality of West St. Paul, around 4:30 a.m. on May 21, 2020.

A 32-year-old woman had been assaulted in Winnipeg, forcibly taken to West St. Paul, assaulted again and then left in a ditch, police said.

She crawled to a nearby home and asked for help, said a news release issued a few days after the assault.

The woman was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Police arrested Hillary Harper, 33, and Amy Heinrichs, 39, shortly after the attack. They were charged with attempted murder, kidnapping, aggravated assault, forcible confinement and sexual assault.

Heinrichs was released on bail with a number of conditions, court records say. Harper was denied bail.