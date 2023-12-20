Winnipeg police searching for 3 people after woman assaulted, forcibly confined last week

Winnipeg police are asking for help finding three people they believe violently assaulted and forcibly restrained a 27-year-old woman last week.

Arrest warrants have been issued for Joey Michael Audy, Evelyn McKay and Romeo Chris Miles.

Audy is wanted for attempted murder, assault causing bodily harm, uttering threats, robbery and forcible confinement, while McKay and Miles are both wanted on charges of forcible confinement and robbery.

Police say anyone who sees the individuals should not approach them, but call 911 immediately.

Joey Michael Audy, 35, is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant.

The woman was forced to go to a location on Carleton Street where she was assaulted so badly she lost consciousness, and bound for a significant period of time, police said at a news conference Wednesday.

The accused then forced her into a dumpster while she was still restrained, police say. She was eventually freed after someone heard her screaming.

Police were alerted about the assault on Sunday afternoon after the woman was taken to hospital.