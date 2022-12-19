Man, 2 teens charged with attempted murder after fire at Winnipeg hotel

Attempted murder charges have been laid against an 18-year-old man and two girls, aged 14 and 16, after a woman was rushed to hospital following a fire at a Winnipeg hotel on Sunday.

Emergency crews were called to the Super 8 hotel on west Portage Avenue, nearly at the Perimeter Highway, shortly before 3 a.m.

The woman was found unconscious inside a suite and transported to hospital in critical condition. She has since been upgraded to stable.

Two other people were treated at the scene, according to a news release from the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service.

The fire was extinguished within about 40 minutes. No damage estimates are yet available.

Police linked three people to the fire who had run from the hotel. The 14-year-old was located nearby while the other two were found near Livinia Avenue and Isbister Street, along with a sawed-off firearm.

The injured woman had been with the three people prior to the fire, police said in a news release. No other information was provided.

The 18-year-old is charged with arson and possession of a firearm, along with the attempted murder charge.

The 16-year-old, in addition to attempted murder, is charged with arson, possession of a firearm, identity fraud, failing to comply with court orders and three outstanding warrants.

The 14-year-old is charged with arson and attempted murder.