Flin Flon RCMP search for suspect after attempted luring of young girl near school

Flin Flon RCMP are investigating after a school was notified of a man who attempted to lure a student into his truck nearby.

At around 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Mounties say a young teenage girl was walking on Terrace Avenue near Ruth Betts School when a man in a truck pulled up next to her.

The man yelled at her to get in the truck but she fled into the school, a Wednesday news release says. The girl reported the incident to a family member around noon, leading to the school and RCMP being notified.

The suspect is described as an older man with grey facial hair, who wore a grey hoodie and a dark-coloured baseball cap at the time of the incident.

The vehicle he was in is described as an older model pickup truck, coloured black or grey, with an extended cab and headache rack attached to the rear window.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or has information that may help investigators, is asked to call Flin Flon RCMP at 204-687-1422, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477, or to send a tip online at www.manitobacrimestoppers.com.

