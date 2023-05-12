3 Winnipeg schools report suspicious activity, including man who tried to lure child away, police say

Parents are being warned after students at two Winnipeg schools were approached by strange men on Thursday, including one incident where the man allegedly tried to lure an 11-year-old to his home, police say.

Officers were informed of three incidents at schools in the River East-Transcona and Louis Riel school divisions on the same day, police said in a news release on Friday.

Around 3:45 p.m. Thursday, a man approached two children, age nine to 11, on the grounds of Wayoata Elementary School in Transcona, spoke to the children and tried to pull them toward himself.

The children pulled away, and the man ran north on Wayoata Street toward Kildare Avenue E.

An hour later, a man driving a four-door grey sedan approached an 11-year-old child at Arthur Day Middle School in Transcona.

The man got out of the car and tried to lure the child back to his home with the promise of video games and candy, police said.

The man allegedly grabbed the child, who pulled away, and the man drove off before police arrived.

He was described as about 40 years old.

A man was also seen around Victor H.L. Wyatt School in St. Vital over the lunch hour. He didn't approach any children but ran away when approached by school staff.

He was described to police as between the ages of 40 and 50.

Police are investigating whether the same man could be responsible for all three incidents, but it hasn't been confirmed, said Ally Siatecki of the police public information office.

Police are working with school division officials, who are providing parental notifications about student awareness and safety planning.

Members of the child abuse unit are investigating and ask anyone with information, including home surveillance in these areas, to call investigators at 204-986-3296 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

