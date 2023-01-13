Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Manitoba

Man foils dog-snatching attempt on morning walk, Winnipeg police say

A man was out for a walk with his dog in Spence neighbourhood when two women approached him and tried to steal his pet, Winnipeg police say.

2 women tried to steal the man's dog Thursday in Spence neighbourhood, according to police

CBC News ·
A closeup shows the white paws of a dog on the snow. The dog's leash can be seen dangling behind his front paws.
Winnipeg police say a man was threatened with bear spray by a woman who also tried to snatch his dog on Thursday morning. (Reshetnikov_art/Shutterstock)

Two women attempted to steal a dog from a man out for his morning walk on Thursday, Winnipeg police say.

The man told police he was walking his dog around 6 a.m. near McMicken Street and Sargent Avenue, in the Spence neighbourhood, when two women came up to him and asked him for the time. They then asked to pet his dog, but he said no, according to a Friday news release from police.

At this point, one of the women snatched his dog's leash out of his hand and threatened him with bear spray.

The man punched her, grabbed his dog and ran to a safe place, police said.

The two women also ran away. 

The man and his dog — a shepherd breed — were not injured, police told CBC.

The man provided a description of the women to police. Both appeared to be in their 30s, he said. One of them had a medium build. The other woman had a medium to large build, dark hair tied back and a three-quarter length jacket.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

now