Man foils dog-snatching attempt on morning walk, Winnipeg police say

Two women attempted to steal a dog from a man out for his morning walk on Thursday, Winnipeg police say.

The man told police he was walking his dog around 6 a.m. near McMicken Street and Sargent Avenue, in the Spence neighbourhood, when two women came up to him and asked him for the time. They then asked to pet his dog, but he said no, according to a Friday news release from police.

At this point, one of the women snatched his dog's leash out of his hand and threatened him with bear spray.

The man punched her, grabbed his dog and ran to a safe place, police said.

The two women also ran away.

The man and his dog — a shepherd breed — were not injured, police told CBC.

The man provided a description of the women to police. Both appeared to be in their 30s, he said. One of them had a medium build. The other woman had a medium to large build, dark hair tied back and a three-quarter length jacket.