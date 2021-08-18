Parents warned to be vigilant after attempted child abduction reported in Portage la Prairie Tuesday

Manitoba RCMP are searching for a man in his 40s, after receiving a report of an attempted child abduction in Portage la Prairie at 9:15 a.m. Tuesday morning.

RCMP say a nine-year-old girl was grabbed from behind by an unknown man in the back lane of a residence located on 10th Street NW. Police say he also asked her if she wanted to go home with him.

The girl bit him and ran home and that's when police were called, according to RCMP.

The man is described as five feet three inches tall with an average build, wearing a black zip-up hoodie with grey sweats and reddish shoes. Police say he has short white hair with a bald spot, a long white beard and green or blue eyes.

The man was last seen running northbound down the back lane toward Lorne Avenue, according to police.

"This is a very concerning incident and the Portage la Prairie RCMP are taking every measure to track down the suspect," Sgt. Paul Manaigre said in a news release Wednesday afternoon.

"We need anyone who may have seen something or may have information to contact us immediately. We also ask that parents in the Portage la Prairie area to be vigilant and to take this opportunity to speak to their children about what to do if approached by a stranger."

Police say the girl did not suffer any physical injuries.

Officers searched the area, but weren't able to find the suspect, according to RCMP.

Anyone who has information or who witnessed what happened is being asked to contact the Portage la Prairie RCMP at 204-857-4445. Officers would also like to speak with anyone in the area of 10th Street NW who may have surveillance video from the back lane.