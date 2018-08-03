Attempted murder charge laid in Winnipeg shooting

Winnipeg police have laid an attempted murder charge in connection with a shooting in the St. John's neighbourhood last month.

The male victim was shot in the upper body on Boyd Avenue near Main Street on the morning of July 16.

He was taken to hospital in unstable condition.

Police believe the victim had been shot by an acquaintance who fled on foot.

A 46-year-old man from Winnipeg was arrested July 24.

As well as the attempted murder charge, he is facing a long list of firearm-related charges.

More from CBC Manitoba: