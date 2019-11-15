Union wants safety review after 2 Manitoba corrections officers attacked by inmates in 1 week

The union that represents corrections officers in Manitoba's jails is calling for an immediate health and safety review, following reports of two attacks on corrections officers by an inmates in the space of a week.

Winnipeg police say around 4:30 p.m. Thursday, a guard at the Winnipeg Remand Centre was tackled by an inmate and then beaten with the guard's key punch, which is similar in size and shape to a police baton.

It's the second alleged attack on a corrections officer by an inmate to happen in a week. Brandon police say last Sunday, just after 8 p.m., an inmate at the Brandon Correctional Centre assaulted an officer there, and then damaged the area where he was being held.

The Manitoba Government and General Employees' Union is calling for a health and safety review at all provincial correctional facilities, as well as a review of routines and how inmate checks are performed.

"Manitoba Justice must take immediate actions to restore safety in our jails for protection of the officers and inmates," said Michelle Gawronsky, president of MGEU, which represents 2,000 corrections officers at Manitoba's seven provincially run adult corrections facilities.

"To have two happen within a matter of days is scary, very scary."

Beyond the physical harm to officers, the violence corrections officers face comes with a psychological toll, Gawronsky said.

"Many of our officers are suffering mental health issues because of the increased violence," and that has MGEU members on high alert, she said.

"Whenever they go into work, they are now looking over their shoulder three times as much as they ever were in the past. They're very concerned."

Gawronsky said both recent attacks appear to have been unprovoked and planned.

Michelle Gawronsky said union members have told her violence in Manitoba's correctional facilities is increasing. (Holly Caruk/CBC)

In a statement Friday, Justice Minister Cliff Cullen said the province strives "to maintain the safety and security of Manitoba's correctional facilities, but we recognize that correctional officers have difficult and dangerous duties."

Cullen said all situations of assaults on staff are reviewed and senior officials will make any relevant recommendations.

Violence an everyday occurrence: MGEU

Gawronsky said both guards went to hospital but have since been released. They both suffered concussions and will be off work until they are well enough to return.

She said she is hearing from union members that incidents of violence have been increasing in Manitoba's jails, but didn't have any specifics on how often such incidents are happening.

The MGEU wants a health and safety review of all provincial corrections facilities. (CBC)

"These two brutal attacks are more severe in nature, but every day, our members are dealing with violence," she said.

"Whether that's getting punched, kicked, spit on or verbally assaulted, these officers are beaten every day."

The province said information about past assaults or other issues that may pose a security risk are kept in offenders' files, but Manitoba Justice don't track trends or instances of violence within facilities.

Charges laid

The province said both facilities have returned to normal operations following the assaults.

The 21-year-old inmate accused of assaulting the Brandon correctional officer has been charged with aggravated assault of a peace officer and one count of mischief to property over $5,000.

A 35-year-old inmate has been charged with assaulting a peace officer in connection with the Winnipeg Remand Centre attack. He was in custody in connection with charges from the Winkler Police Service.

The 35-year-old, a known associate of a Winnipeg street gang, has also been charged with robbery stemming from an incident at a convenience store on Marion Street in October, where he's alleged to have filled a bag with items and thrown several pop bottles at the store clerk.