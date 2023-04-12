Indigenous athlete of the year Abby Sweeny hopes to coach basketball in Pimicikamak someday

When high school basketball player Abby Sweeny isn't on the court with her coach and team, she's at home practicing with her dad in their garage or basement.

Sweeny's determination, along with her competitiveness and connection to community, earned her an Indigenous athlete of the year award from the Manitoba Aboriginal Sports and Recreation Council.

"It feels good to be recognized," Sweeny said. "I just want to say thank you to all the people who nominated me."

Every year the Manitoba Aboriginal Sports and Recreation Council recognizes local athletes, coaches and volunteers with a series of six awards: two for Indigenous athlete of the year, two for Indigenous coach of the year and two for Indigenous volunteer of the year.

Sweeny and the other winners will be officially presented with their awards Wednesday evening on a stage in front of a room full of dignitaries at the gateway to the arctic venue at the Assiniboine Park Zoo.

Sweeny, who is from Pimicikamak Cree Nation (also known as Cross Lake), didn't even know she was nominated for the award until she won.

"I came home one day and my family, they were all looking, standing in the living room like … looking at me." Sweeny said.

Her little brother was standing there with a balloon in his hand, next to a bouquet of flowers and a chocolate cake that said "Congratulations."

"And I was like, what's going on?" Sweeny said.

Her parents told her to read the letter that said she had won the award, and she could hardly believe it.

She first got into the sport six years ago when she moved to Winnipeg, and one of her best friends in middle school encouraged her to play.

Sweeny, now in Grade 11, says her family are her biggest supporters and she credits her high level of competition to being the middle child in a household with four brothers.

Sweeny 'leads by example': coach

This is Eric Sung's third year coaching the student athlete. He was among those who nominated her for the award.

Sung coaches Sweeny with the Dakota Lancers, who just won the provincial AAAA basketball championships for the second time – both of the two years Sweeny was on the team. Outside school, Sung coaches Sweeny through the Evolve Basketball Club, and Sweeny herself is a coach on both teams as well.

"One of her strengths that she's naturally really good at is kind of scoring around the hoop," Sung said.

"She's really dynamic around the rim and has different ways to get around people to score."

Coach Eric Sung says Abby Sweeny is 'someone who leads by example.' (Walther Bernal/CBC)

He said when the team found out about Sweeny's award, they were extremely excited.

"She's someone that always kind of deflects and says it wasn't because of her… it was because of the group that gave her this opportunity to get this award." he said.

"So we're all excited for her and honoured that she got the award."

'You can't be what you can't see'

Carriera Lamoureux, the director of special projects at MASRC, is in charge of the nomination process for all six awards.

"We respond directly to TRC's 87th call to action. So these awards are a direct result of educating the public," said Lamoureux. "We're just looking to highlight and to honour stories of excellence."

Carriera Lamoureux, director of special projects at MASRC, says these awards are meant to inspire future generations. (Prabhjot Singh Lotey/CBC)

This year, they received the most nominations they ever had with 30 in total for all categories, with the athlete of the year category racking up half of the votes.

Lamoureux said giving these awards out is important for inspiring future generations.

The Indigenous athlete of the year award is given to an athlete who is not only well-rounded in sports but also who gives back to the community.

Sweeny was picked because of her dedication to her sport, coaching middle school classes and for being connected to her culture.

"Anyone who knows her would know that she is a good basketball player, but she also helps out in her community," Lamoureux said.

In the future, Abby Sweeny wants to coach the youth in her home community because there is a lot of talent out there that goes unrecognized, she says. (Walther Bernal/CBC)

In the future, Sweeny wants to see where basketball will take her. She says she'd like to get back home to Pimicikamak Cree Nation at some point to offer coaching to the youth there.

"There's a lot of talent up there that doesn't get recognized enough," she said. "But that's definitely one of my goals, just to go back home and help out the way that I can."