Skip to Main Content
At 90, Stefan Carter is training to be a competitive badminton player
Video

At 90, Stefan Carter is training to be a competitive badminton player

Stefan Carter has seen and experienced many things, including being a Holocaust survivor. He recently won a special award for his dedication to sports.
Stefan Carter has seen and experienced many things, including being a Holocaust survivor. He recently won a special award for his dedication to sports. 2:59
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|