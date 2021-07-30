Manitoba sends 5,500 doses of AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine back to Ottawa

Manitoba has sent 5,500 doses of the AstraZeneca-Oxford COVID-19 vaccine back to Ottawa, the province said in a vaccine bulletin on Friday.

The doses, which are set to expire at the end of August, will be donated to countries in need of vaccine.

There are unexpired AstraZeneca doses left at 15 participating medical clinics and pharmacies to administer to those who still want that vaccine, the province says.

You can book an appointment to receive a dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine by using the province's online vaccine finder.

The province announced in May it would limit first-dose appointments of AstraZeneca for most Manitobans in light of supply issues and growing concerns about rare but potentially concerning side-effects from that type of vaccine.

For the most part, future AstraZeneca shots will be earmarked for Manitobans who have already received a first dose of that vaccine and don't want to get one of the mRNA vaccines from Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna.

As of Friday, 79.5 per cent of Manitobans had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 69.3 per cent had two doses, according to provincial data.

The province still expects to reach its target of getting 80 per cent of Manitobans vaccinated with one dose and 75 per cent with two by Labour Day, the latest weekly vaccination report says.

Manitoba is on track to have more than 80 per cent of people in the province fully vaccinated by the end of September, subject to demand, that report said.

To make an appointment at a supersite or pop-up clinic where Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are administered, use the province's online booking portal, or call 1-844-626-8222.