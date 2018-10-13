Winnipeg man badly beaten in attack at St. James bus shelter

Warning: This story contains graphic images.

A Winnipeg man is recovering after a violent assault on Portage Avenue across the road from CF Polo Park Shopping Centre overnight.

In a video posted to Facebook Saturday, Doug Thomas said he and his wife Tracy were getting something to eat at A&W when they noticed two men harassing another man in a bus shelter.

He said at first he just watched, but when things got physical instincts took over and he ran over to get involved.

"They were just kicking that guy and just beating him up," He said in the video. "The next thing I know 'bang' I was on the ground and getting beat up."

In the online video Thomas showed his injured, swollen eye and said his body is still sore.

A spokesperson for Winnipeg police said officers were called to the scene at Portage Avenue and Tylehurst Street at around 2:10 a.m., after it was reported a man was seriously assaulted in the area. An investigation is ongoing.

In an emotional post on Facebook, Tracy Thomas posted pictures and said seeing her husband brutally hurt was the scariest moment of her life.

"Thank you to the Good Samaritan 'young lady who called 911' and stayed with police while we went to hospital," she wrote.

Thomas said he's grateful he is able to see out of the eye that was injured.

When reached by phone on Saturday, Thomas said he was out of the hospital, but had an afternoon medical appointment with a specialist to look at the injuries to his eye.