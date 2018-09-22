Skip to Main Content
Man taken to hospital following early morning assault in downtown Winnipeg

Winnipeg Police were called to the 500 block of Portage Avenue around 3:40 a.m.

Victim in stable condition after suffering upper-body injuries, police say

Police were called to the 500 block of Portage Avenue, just outside the CBC building, early Saturday. (Sarah Petz/CBC)

Police are investigating after an early morning assault in downtown Winnipeg.
 
Officers were called to the 500 block of Portage Avenue, just outside the CBC building, around 3:40 a.m.

One man was taken to hospital with upper-body injuries. Police say the victim is in stable condition. 

Police are still investigating.

