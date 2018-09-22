Man taken to hospital following early morning assault in downtown Winnipeg
Winnipeg Police were called to the 500 block of Portage Avenue around 3:40 a.m.
Victim in stable condition after suffering upper-body injuries, police say
Police are investigating after an early morning assault in downtown Winnipeg.
Officers were called to the 500 block of Portage Avenue, just outside the CBC building, around 3:40 a.m.
One man was taken to hospital with upper-body injuries. Police say the victim is in stable condition.
Police are still investigating.