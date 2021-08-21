Taking it to the bank: Dozens clean up litter along Winnipeg's Assiniboine River

The banks of Winnipeg's Assiniboine River are a little bit cleaner after dozens of people helped pick up litter near Assiniboine Park on Saturday afternoon.

The effort was part of the Great Canadian Shoreline Cleanup, a long-standing national conservation initiative that teaches people about the harmful effects of shoreline and riverbank litter and encourages them to get involved in stopping it.

Marc Brandson, curator of animal care at the Assiniboine Park Zoo in Winnipeg, said the group focused on cleaning up any waste found along the banks of the Assiniboine that might eventually find its way into the river system.

They sorted it based on whether it could be recycled or even reused.

Some of the items collected during the cleanup are pictured. (Justin Fraser/CBC)

"For the environment, it's really important to be able to keep garbage and other materials outside of our waterways," said Brandson, who helped co-ordinate the cleanup, which began at 1 p.m. and was scheduled to wrap up at 7 p.m.

The Winnipeg event was part of a partnership between the Assiniboine Park Conservancy — the not-for-profit responsible for the park and the zoo — and the LGBTQ advocacy and support group Pride Winnipeg.

They came together to plan the event after low water levels this summer created a chance to do a more thorough cleanup of the riverbank than usual, the conservancy said in a news release.

Take Pride Winnipeg — the non-profit that promotes cleanup efforts in the city — Recycle Everywhere, GFL Environmental, Urban Mine Green Action Centre and Multi-Material Stewardship Manitoba were also involved, the conservancy said.

Brandson said he was hoping for about 100 volunteers at the event, a goal he expected to meet. About 67 people had registered online, but most said they were bringing at least one other person.

He said he's hoping to make it an annual event.

Tom Ethans, executive director of Take Pride Winnipeg, said his organization also had eight summer students out helping with the cleanup.

"Anytime we can help groups that will go out and try to make our city and our province a better place, we want to be there for them," Ethans said.

He also urged people not to litter or leave garbage in parks when they visit.

"Whatever you bring to the park, please take it with you," he said, adding that recycling bins at sites like Assiniboine Park are often left overflowing with things that can't be recycled.

"We have to work together to make our city and our province clean and beautiful."