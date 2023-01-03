Assiniboine River levels to rise slightly, just as Forks skating trail opens

Levels along parts of the Assiniboine River are expected to increase in the next few days as the province releases water from the Shellmouth Reservoir to make room to gather spring runoff.

Outflows from the dam will be increased on Wednesday to 500 cubic feet per second from the current 195 cubic feet per second, which is expected to raise levels by about a half metre (one to two feet) between the dam and Brandon.

The increase in levels will diminish as the river flows eastward, to about 0.15 metre, or half of a foot, in Winnipeg.

The first leg of the Nestaweya River Trail — the port rink section — of Winnipeg's popular skating and walking path opened Sunday along the frozen surface of the Assiniboine River.

But a spokesperson for The Forks North Portage Partnership, which operates the trail, doesn't expect the Shellmouth operation to impact the Nestaweya too much, if at all.

"We closely monitor the trail and always keep our website, social media, and the sign board in the Forks Market up to date with the latest ice conditions," Zach Peters said in an email to CBC.

The Forks port is the only section of the trail currently open and being monitored.

Crews have begun clearing a section between the port and Osborne Bridge but it will still take a few days of flooding and then time to test the ice before it opens to the public, Peters said.

Shellmouth slush in February

The province increased flows from the Shellmouth last February, which created slushy conditions between the ice and snow covering parts of the trail.

With no warning signs along the trail — which was fully open at that time — and no visible signs that the ice conditions had changed, Melissa Steele stepped onto the trail to walk her dog but began to sink in the thick slush.

She slogged through the cold, wet slush toward the docks near Hugo Street, about 100 feet away. Her dog was able to walk over the top layer but Steele recounted her panic at the time to CBC.

She had no idea it was just a layer of water on top of the ice that was causing the slush. Worried she might slip further into the river, she went into survival mode and called her sister and meet her at the docks.

When she finally made it, Steele's hands were so cold she couldn't open her fingers from the clenched fists.

A barricade was later set up at the entrance to the trail, with a sign saying it was closed.

The Shellmouth Dam and Reservoir is located near Asessippi Provincial Park, about 310 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg.