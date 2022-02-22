Assiniboine River section of Nestaweya River Trail closed for the season

The Assiniboine River section of Winnipeg's Nestaweya River Trail has closed for the season after the province increased the amount of water flowing out of the Shellmouth Dam last week.

On Monday, The Forks North Portage Partnership announced it was completely closing the section of the trail due to the slushy conditions created by the water.

"Every year, the trail is a little bit different and we are closely monitoring and testing and maintaining to ensure that it's safe and adjusting to what Mother Nature has in store," Jenna Khan, spokesperson for the partnership, said in an interview with CBC News.

The Red River portion of the trail, from The Forks to Churchill Drive, remains open.

On Friday, The Forks closed the skating portion of the Assiniboine River trail, but kept the trail open for walking and biking.

The decision to close the trail completely was made on Sunday because it had become too difficult to maintain, Khan said.

CBC News spoke to a woman who said she sank into slush while trying to get to the Hugo Docks access point on the trail on Saturday.

She had gone through Munson Park and along the riverbank, but finding the snow too deep, she tried to walk out onto the river and sank into slush, which reached up to her hips at some points. She had to walk about 100 feet through the slush to get to the docks.

Khan said the partnership's message has always been that the trail is only accessible at the official access points.

"We understand that people pop out onto the trail from wherever is convenient for them, but we don't encourage that. We encourage people to access it through the safe spaces that we're able to maintain the quality for," she said.

Signs have been set up at each of the Assiniboine River access points letting people know that it is closed.

All warming huts have been brought back to The Forks and will remain there for the rest of the season, the partnership said in a news release.

"Visitors are reminded to access Nestaweya River Trail from The Forks Historic Port as it is the only access point maintained and tested by The Forks," the release said.

"Those who access the rivers, or use the rivers for recreation, beyond the official trail and access points are reminded they are doing so at their own risk."