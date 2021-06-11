Assiniboine Park Zoo, closed since May 9, will reopen to the public on Tuesday

After closing its doors more than a month ago, Winnipeg's Assiniboine Park Zoo will reopen to the public on Tuesday.

Zoo members will get a preview on Sunday and Monday, the zoo said in a news release on Friday.

The reopening will include the interactive Dinosaurs Uncovered exhibit, which will feature more than a dozen life-size, animatronic dinosaurs , the zoo's website says.

While it wasn't required to do so under public health orders at the time, the Assiniboine Park Conservancy decided to close the zoo on May 9 "based on the circumstances at the time and out of care and concern for the Zoo's staff, volunteers, animals, and community," the news release says.

The plan to reopen was made "after careful consideration and in consultation with Manitoba Public Health," the release says.

As a large, mostly outdoor attraction, the zoo is in a position to reopen safely, Assiniboine Park Conservancy chief operations officer Bruce Keats says in the release.

People going to the zoo are asked to buy their tickets online to make quick, contactless entry easier — but on-site purchase options remain available for those who can't buy tickets online.

Tickets bought online can be used within 90 days of purchase, according to the release.

This dakotaraptor is one of the life-size, animatronic dinosaurs that will be on display at the Dinosaurs Uncovered exhibit when the zoo reopens. (Submitted by Assiniboine Park Conservancy)

People visiting the zoo are encouraged to screen themselves before arriving for symptoms of COVID-19 using Manitoba Shared Health's online screening tool .

The zoo will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., with marked, one-way paths throughout. Capacity will be managed based on physical distancing guidelines.

Face masks are mandatory in all indoor spaces, including the entrance, and they're recommended outdoors when distancing isn't possible.

Take-out food and drink service will be available at the Tundra Grill restaurant and zoo concessions, the release says.