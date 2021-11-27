More than 1 million bright lights create festive vibe at Winnipeg's Assiniboine Park Zoo

'Tis the season for the Assiniboine Park Zoo to be lit up by bright Christmas lights.

Nearly 1.5 million lights to be more precise.

Winnipeg's zoo opened it's annual Christmas light exhibit, complete with drinks, snacks and local entertainment, on Friday evening. The festive event will run nightly until Jan. 2 is a big draw for people of all ages as Christmas inches closer.

"This is our third version of Zoo Lights and we are really excited to have people back. [There are] some really popular favourites that people will remember from the past two versions, plus some new displays," said Laura Cabak of the Assiniboine Park Conservancy.

"We're really looking forward to having Winnipeg and Manitoba here at Assiniboine Park Zoo over the holiday season."

Zoo attendees will be able to take in all of the lights — from traditional wrapping of trees to creative outdoor projections of animals — as they stroll along a loop in excess of two kilometres.

Bundled up in her pink jacket as freezing drizzle fell, Elizabeth knew exactly what her favourite part of the exhibit was.

"I like the entrance where you walk in and there's a big white polar bear," she said.

Elizabeth wasn't the only one who appreciated the lights featuring the large bear, but her friend Paige pointed to a smaller animal that was lit up as her favourite display.

"I like all the lights and decorations … I like the ones with the squirrels," Paige said.

So how does the zoo set up this bright display?

"We just wave a magic wand and it all happens. No, this is months of effort and planning, and there's an incredible team of people behind it.

"We also though have an incredible team volunteers out each and every night to help it be a great event and keep everybody safe," Cabak said.

Zoo Lights admission tickets cost $12.75 for anyone 3 years old and up; children two and under are free.

Tickets, which are time specific for entry between 5 p.m. and 9 p.m., can be purchased online at assiniboinepark.ca.

All attendees ages 12 and up will also be required to show proof of double COVID-19 vaccination, with adults also having to show valid government-issued identification, as per Manitoba public health orders.

Masks are mandatory in all indoor spaces, including the zoo's entrance and washrooms. Masks are recommended outdoors when physical distancing cannot be maintained.

The exhibit will be closed Nov. 29, Dec. 6, 13, 20, 24 and 25.