Assiniboine Park attraction The Leaf reopens after Christmas Day water main break

The Leaf, the long-awaited new horticultural attraction at Winnipeg's Assiniboine Park, has partially reopened after a water main break on Christmas Day forced it to close its doors.

Assiniboine Park and Zoo announced on social media on Dec. 25 that the new attraction experienced a burst pipe and clean water leak.

The horticultural attractions have reopened, but the restaurant, Gather Craft Kitchen and Bar, will remain closed until Thursday.

On Dec. 26, the director of communications for the Assiniboine Park Conservancy, Laura Cabak, told CBC News that the leak originated in the roof above the event hall.

The repairs required were cosmetic in nature, Cabak said.

The Leaf's temporary closure came less than one month after its long-awaited opening, which had been delayed for two years.

People who had tickets to visit The Leaf on the days it was closed must request a refund online, as the centre cannot accommodate automatic refunds or transfer tickets to another day, its website says.