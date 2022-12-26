New Assiniboine Park attraction The Leaf temporarily closed following water main break
The Leaf closed until Dec. 28, Gather Craft Kitchen and Bar closed for at least a week
Less than a month after opening, The Leaf — the long-awaited new horticultural attraction at Winnipeg's Assiniboine Park — is temporarily closed due to a water main break.
On Christmas Day, Assiniboine Park and Zoo announced on social media that The Leaf experienced a burst pipe and clean water leak, and it will be closed on Monday and Tuesday as a result.
The Leaf's restaurant, Gather Craft Kitchen and Bar, will be closed for at least a week, the social media post said.
The closure comes less than a month after The Leaf opened, following a two-year delay.
It was originally planned to open in late 2020, and had an initial price tag of $75 million, but faced construction delays.
Assiniboine Park says those who had tickets to visit The Leaf on Monday or Tuesday must request a refund online, as the horticultural centre can't automatically refund or transfer tickets to another day.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?