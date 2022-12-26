New Assiniboine Park attraction The Leaf temporarily closed following water main break

Less than a month after opening, The Leaf — the long-awaited new horticultural attraction at Winnipeg's Assiniboine Park — is temporarily closed due to a water main break.

On Christmas Day, Assiniboine Park and Zoo announced on social media that The Leaf experienced a burst pipe and clean water leak, and it will be closed on Monday and Tuesday as a result.

The Leaf's restaurant, Gather Craft Kitchen and Bar, will be closed for at least a week, the social media post said.

The closure comes less than a month after The Leaf opened, following a two-year delay.

It was originally planned to open in late 2020, and had an initial price tag of $75 million, but faced construction delays.

Assiniboine Park says those who had tickets to visit The Leaf on Monday or Tuesday must request a refund online, as the horticultural centre can't automatically refund or transfer tickets to another day.