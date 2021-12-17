Another Manitoba hockey association to suspend kids if unvaccinated family members break public health orders

The Assiniboine Park Hockey Association is the latest Manitoba hockey association to sound the alarm on unvaccinated family members sneaking into local arenas to watch kids' games.

If there are reports of individuals violating public health orders, an immediate suspension from participating in all team-related events — games and practices — will be handed to the child for a period covering the next three games, the board said in a letter to parents provided to CBC News.

Another violation occurring will result in an indefinite suspension for the child and a ban from all facilities where Hockey Winnipeg operates.

Not to mention any unvaccinated person caught could be slapped with a fine of $1,296 for breaching a public health order.

This comes in the wake of the Portage Minor Hockey Association making a similar announcement on Facebook last month, which stated there are unvaccinated parents "sneaking in back doors of arenas to watch their child play hockey."

Violators will see their child removed from play in the association for the remainder of the season — with no refund.

In a Winnipeg Free Press article published earlier this week, Joel Braun, president of the Steinbach Minor Hockey Association, and Ian McArton, executive director of Hockey Winnipeg, both said their respective associations have dealt with a few incidents of parents doing just that.

The Assiniboine Park Hockey Association wants to ensure their programs function as they are expected to, but the board stated this is only possible so long as everyone does their part to maintain the confidence of the management of the arenas, municipal government agencies and community clubs whose facilities are critical for minor hockey.

"So when at an indoor arena or on an outdoor community club rink, we need our families to conduct themselves appropriately," the letter states.

Furthermore, it states that any actions that do not comply with the public health orders, and anyone who is "argumentative, disrespectful and disruptive" will not be tolerated. This includes the possibility that the police may be called.

"Not following and enforcing the public health orders risks our entire hockey program being shut down."