First Nations leaders, officials speak following Manitoba premier's decision not to help fund landfill search

First Nations leaders and other officials speak at a news conference in response to Manitoba Premier Heather Stefanson’s decision not to help pay to search a Winnipeg-area landfill for the remains of two women.

First Nations leaders, family members and officials will answer questions Monday afternoon and respond to Manitoba Premier Heather Stefanson's announcement that the province will not help pay to search a Winnipeg-area landfill for the remains of two homicide victims.

The 1 p.m. news conference will include Cathy Merrick, grand chief of the Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs (AMC), Long Plain First Nation Chief Kyra Wilson and the families of Morgan Harris and Marcedes Myran, the AMC said in a news release.

CBC will livestream the news conference

Winnipeg police have said they believe the remains of Harris and Myran were transported to the Prairie Green landfill north of Winnipeg after the two women were killed in May 2022.

Police said it wasn't feasible to search by the time they came to that conclusion in June, in part because of how much additional material had been dumped at the site.

The information wasn't made public until December 2022, when police charged Jeremy Skibicki, 35, with first-degree murder in the deaths of Harris, 39, Myran, 26, Rebecca Contois, 24, and a fourth unidentified woman whom Indigenous leaders have named Mashkode Bizhiki'ikwe , or Buffalo Woman.

Contois's partial remains were found last year in Winnipeg's Brady Road landfill . Mashkode Bizhiki'ikwe's remains have not been found.

The news that Harris's and Myran's remains were believed to be in a landfill that police had decided not to search spurred calls for a study to look into whether a successful search of the dump was possible.

That 55-page feasibility report was completed in May, and found a search could take up to three years and cost as much as $184 million — but said not doing it could cause considerable distress to the victims' family members and Indigenous communities across the country.

Also expected to attend Monday's news conference are Brandon University forensic anthropologist Emily Holland and Kris Dueck of Rocky Mountain Forensic Consulting — the two co-chairs of the committee that penned the feasibility report.

Strategic business and project adviser John Martella, retired Ontario Provincial Police deputy superintendent Ken Leppert and Sean Sparling, chief executive officer of ISN Maskwa — which its website describes as an Indigenous emergency operations centre — are also scheduled to attend the news conference.

Skibicki's trial is scheduled to begin in April 2024.