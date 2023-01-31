Dr. Marcia Anderson among experts honoured for contributions to First Nations health amid pandemic

A physician who played a leadership role in Manitoba's pandemic response was among half a dozen experts honoured for their contributions to First Nations health care amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs presented an award to Dr. Marcia Anderson, executive director of Ongomiizwin Indigenous Institute of Health and Healing at the University of Manitoba, and five others at a Tuesday ceremony in Winnipeg.

"We have to recognize our people that take the lead in being able to provide and get us together in times of hardship for our First Nations community," AMC Grand Chief Cathy Merrick said to the group.

"We thank you from the bottom of our hearts for doing the work that you were able to do ... and for the province to follow what you did, I recognize that."

Anderson served as public health lead for Manitoba's First Nations pandemic response team. Among other titles, she practices both internal medicine and public health as a medical officer of health for Indigenous Services Canada.

She was honoured Tuesday alongside Melanie Mackinnon, head of Ongomiizwin Institute, who was recognized for her advocacy work during the pandemic.

Honours for vaccine rollout, isolation planning

Melody Muswaggon, health innovations lead with Ongomiizwin, was thanked for her help on co-ordinating the vaccine rollout for First Nations.

Ardell Cochrane, executive director for the First Nations Health and Social Secretariat of Manitoba, was honoured for her work on isolation planning, and Leona Star-Manoakeesik, also with the secretariat, was recognized for her work on data collection that helped make a First Nations-led response possible, according to AMC.

Dr. Barry Lavallee, CEO of Keewatinohk Inniniw Minoayawin, was also honoured, though he wasn't present at the event.

Lavallee and Anderson were both also honoured by Doctors Manitoba last year. Anderson was named physician of the year for her efforts to address the disproportionate impact COVID-19 has had on Black, Indigenous and other communities of colour, while Lavallee received one of four medals of excellence from the physician advocacy organization.

AMC also held a headdress ceremony Tuesday for newly-minted AMC Grand Chief Cathy Merrick and Cindy Woodhouse, Manitoba regional chief for the Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs.