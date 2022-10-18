Release of candidate list for AMC grand chief delayed until Wednesday

Candidates to become the next grand chief of the Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs will have to wait longer to find out if they're even on the ballot.

A byelection was called to replace Arlen Dumas, who was stripped of his title earlier this year over allegations of sexual assault and harassment.

The byelection is set to happen Oct. 26 at the AMC's convention, but the list of candidates is still unknown.

The AMC represents 62 of the 63 First Nations in the province, advocating on behalf of more than 151,000 people.

The list was supposed to be released Monday, but that afternoon the AMC sent out a statement saying it was postponed to Wednesday "to ensure procedural fairness," though no explanation of that was provided.

Dumas was re-elected in July 2021 at the AMC's annual general assembly. His two opponents at the time were Sheila North and David Harper.

North has announced she is running again.