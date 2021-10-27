Winnipeg police investigating serious assault at Seven Oaks General Hospital

Winnipeg police are investigating after a serious assault took place at Seven Oaks General Hospital on Wednesday afternoon, leaving one person in unstable condition.

Police were called to the hospital at about 2:30 p.m. and officers were still seen there an hour later.

At least four police cruisers were seen parked outside, and police tape was draped over part of the parking lot.

Police won't provide additional information at this time, including the nature of the assault, because it's early in the investigation.

CBC News has reached out to the Winnipeg Regional Health Authority, and a spokesperson says they will release information about impacts to hospital operations later this afternoon.

More from CBC Manitoba: