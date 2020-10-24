3 injured in early morning assault at Winnipeg hotel

Winnipeg police are investigating after three people were taken to hospital early Saturday morning after an assault at a Main Street hotel.

Members of the forensic unit could be seen entering the Manwin Hotel, on Main Street between Henry and Logan avenues, Saturday morning.

Winnipeg police spokesperson Const. Jay Murray confirmed officers were called to the hotel just before 7:30 a.m. with a report of an assault. Police found three men injured in a suite.

One was taken to hospital in unstable condition, but his condition was later upgraded to stable. The two other men were taken to hospital in stable condition.

Murray said it was too early to say how the people were hurt or if there are any arrests.

The major crimes unit is now investigating.

Anyone with information that could help the investigation is asked to call 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.

More from CBC Manitoba: