Man critically injured in assault in Winnipeg

A man is in critical condition after a serious assault early Tuesday morning, police say.

Officers were called to Aikins Street, between Boyd and College avenues, just after 4 a.m.

The man was rushed to hospital and the area has been taped off for an investigation. That block of Aikins is closed to traffic.

A couple of people are being held for questioning but no charges or arrests have been made, police said.

No information was available about the victim's age or if any weapon was used in the assault.

