Serious assault in downtown Winnipeg sends man to hospital

A man was injured and rushed to hospital after a serious assault following a dispute in downtown Winnipeg Saturday evening.

Police said they were called to Portage Avenue at Hargrave Street at 6:48 p.m.

Two men were involved in a dispute and one was assaulted, said police. He was rushed to hospital in unstable condition, according to a duty inspector.

Investigators taped off the front of the APTN building by Air Canada Window Park along Portage, as well as the company's rear parking lot north of Portage along Hargrave Street.

What appeared to be a pile of bloody clothes remained outside Air Canada Window Park on Saturday evening. (James Turner/CBC)

They were also on the scene just north on Hargrave at Ellice Avenue. There, officers had taped off a short section of the block just outside a liquor store, which remained open for business.

A long trail of blood ran down the east-side sidewalk, growing larger toward Portage.

No suspects were in custody, said police.