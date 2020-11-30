Assault in central Winnipeg sends man to hospital

A man was rushed to hospital after an assault early Monday in Winnipeg's Centennial neighbourhood.

Police were called to a home on Ross Avenue, near Ellen Street, just after 1 a.m. and found a man suffering from serious injuries.

He was sent to hospital in unstable condition and later upgraded to stable.

Not long afterward, another injured man was found several blocks away on McGee Street in the West End. He was sent to hospital where he was treated and released, police said.

That man is now in police custody, along with a woman, in relation to the incident on Ross.

Police have not released the ages of the individuals or any additional information about what happened.

They say the investigation is ongoing and anyone with information for investigators is asked to call 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

More news from CBC Manitoba: