Man assaulted in Winnipeg home, rushed to hospital

An assault sent a man to hospital in Winnipeg on Thursday morning.

A home on Logan Avenue, just off of Quelch Street, is taped off and several police cars are parked near it.

Officers can be seen investigating, both inside and outside, and taking photographs.

Police said they were called to the house in the city's Weston neighbourhood just after 2:30 a.m. They found the injured man, who was rushed to hospital.

Little information is available about what happened or if any arrests have been made.

Police cruisers and yellow tape surround the home on Logan Avenue, near Quelch Street. (Trevor Brine/CBC)

