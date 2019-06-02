Man sent to hospital in unstable condition after Sunday morning assault
Winnipeg Police officers are investigating an assault that happened near the CBC Manitoba offices Sunday morning.
Officers have taped off section of Young Street, St. Mary Ave and Portage Avenue intersection
Officers were called to the scene at 3:45 am.
One man was sent to hospital in unstable condition.
Parts of St.Mary Avenue and Portage Avenue have been taped off by police.
Young Street between Portage Avenue and Ellice Avenue has also been closed to traffic.
A large section of the street was taped off by police Sunday morning.
Officers were still on scene as of 7:30 a.m. Sunday.