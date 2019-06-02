Man sent to hospital in unstable condition after Sunday morning assault

Winnipeg Police officers are investigating an assault that happened near the CBC Manitoba offices Sunday morning.

Officers were called to the scene at 3:45 am.

Police have also taped off a section of Portage Avenue near Young Street, and were not allowing traffic through. (Sarah Petz/CBC )

One man was sent to hospital in unstable condition.

Parts of St.Mary Avenue and Portage Avenue have been taped off by police.

Young Street between Portage Avenue and Ellice Avenue has also been closed to traffic.

A large section of the street was taped off by police Sunday morning.

Young Street between Portage Avenue and Ellice Avenue was taped off Saturday morning. (Sarah Petz/CBC )

Officers were still on scene as of 7:30 a.m. Sunday.