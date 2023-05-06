19-year-old woman assaulted by group in West Broadway park: Winnipeg police

A 19-year-old woman was taken to hospital after she was physically assaulted in a West Broadway park Friday night, Winnipeg police say.

The woman was attacked around 9 p.m. by a group of people she did not know in a park on the 100 block of Young Street, just north of Balmoral Street, police told CBC in an email Saturday morning.

She was taken to hospital in unstable condition and later upgraded to stable, police said.

No suspects have been identified and the investigation is continuing, according to police.