Police want to talk to men who took assault victim to hospital

Winnipeg police are hoping to identify two men who took an injured man to Seven Oaks Hospital last month.

The victim, who had injuries from a serious assault, was taken to the hospital in the early morning hours of Sept. 28. Hospital staff did not get the names or contact information for the men, police said.

Officers with the major crimes unit would like to talk to the men who dropped off the victim as part of their investigation into the assault.

They are asked to contact investigators at 204-986-6219.

As well, anyone with information about the assault is asked to contact investigators at the same number, or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

